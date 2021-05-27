FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) — After some 11 hours a standoff has ended and the man who Flower Mound police say shot three officers is in custody.

The suspect, who has not been identified, reportedly came out of a house in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive with his hands up. Moments before the surrender it is believed tear gas was shot into the house.

Police, SWAT team members and negotiators worked through the night into the morning trying to get the suspect out of the house safely.

Flower Mound police Sergeant Jason Rachal told CBS 11 News, “We’ve had previous calls at the address over the years so our officers were familiar with the subject, which was part of the reason why we took the approach that we did.”

It was just after 7:00 p.m. on May 26 when police received a 911 call from the suspect’s wife that indicated he may be suicidal.

Officers on patrol were sent to the scene and when they arrived quickly shifted their focus. Following SWAT training protocols a group approached the home after about an hour. When they made contact with the man he opened fire — hitting three officers who fired back.

All of the injured officers were treated and released and are expected to fully recover. Sergeant Rachal said it was training that saved their lives. “We are extremely grateful and thankful that our officers are okay. It’s overwhelming at the moment that our guys are okay. I mean you look at the amount of gunfire that was exchanged [and] where our officers were hit.”

Police say shots hit one officer who was carrying a shield, a second officer wearing a bulletproof vest was hit in the chest and the third injured lawman was treated at the scene after being grazed by a bullet.

Officials say the suspect had previously had weapons removed from the home but they were returned to him just this month.

A SWAT team and officers from the Lewisville Police Department are assisting Flower Mound PD with the investigation.