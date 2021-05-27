NEW CANEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old was electrocuted while setting up a business banner that was knocked down by recent storms in Montgomery County.
It happened on May 25 in the 17500 block of FM 1485 in New Caney, Texas.READ MORE: Deadly Crash Shuts Down Portion Of Interstate-35E In Carrollton
The banner was made with a metal pole that conducted electricity from the overhead service lines carrying 20,000 volts, and caused the teen to collapse and stop breathing. Nearby citizens started chest compressions, which were continued by EMS for nearly 20 minutes until a pulse was established.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted EMS and he was transported to a nearby hospital. He’s currently in stable, but critical condition.READ MORE: Gunman Suspected Of Shooting 3 Flower Mound Police Officers In Custody After 10+ Hour Standoff
Representatives from Entergy explained that such high voltage flowing through the wires creates an electrical field surrounding them, and that physical contact does not need to be made with the wires for an electrical charge to jump to a conductive object.
MORE NEWS: 3 Police Officers Shot In Flower Mound By Man Threatening Suicide