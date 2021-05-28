AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas House on Friday night, May 28, voted to accept the Senate’s changes to the medical marijuana expansion bill.
It’s now headed to Gov. Greg Abbott for him to sign it into law.
The final bill makes PTSD and cancer patients eligible for the Texas Compassionate Use Program.
It also allows patients in TCUP access to cannabis with up to 1% THC (that’s twice the current limit) and facilitates marijuana research.
The final bill does not allow people with chronic pain into the program, grant DSHS authority to add more qualifying conditions in the future or allow patients to use cannabis with up to 5% THC.