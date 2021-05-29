DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Dallas early Saturday and their causes of death are unknown at this time, police said.
Police said they responded to the 4800 block of Haas Drive at around 3:30 a.m. and discovered that neighbors found the two decomposing bodies during a welfare check.
An investigation is underway as police try to determine what happened to the man and woman. Their identities have not yet been released.
According to police, there are currently no signs of foul play.