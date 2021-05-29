FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after police said he tried to walk into a Flower Mound fire station with a gun and also pointed it at responding officers Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to the 3100 block of Skillern Road just before 8:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a man pointing a gun at people at Post Oak Park.
Responding officers found the 42-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, as he was trying to enter Flower Mound Fire Station No. 7, police said.
The man turned and pointed the gun toward the officers, leading to officers firing at him, according to police. The man was not hit by gunfire.
Police said officers then tased the man and took him into custody without further incident. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
The incident is currently being investigated by Flower Mound police and the Texas Rangers. A large law enforcement presence was seen in the area through Saturday afternoon.