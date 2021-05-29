LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, a glimpse of summer drove North Texans to Lake Lewisville to celebrate Memorial Day weekend despite floodwater from recent rain.

The weekend marks the first holiday celebration of the summer, and for businesses out on the water, they depend on the lake traffic.

Restaurants like Sneaky Pete’s stayed busy. Though manager Lindsey Mehmeti said it was no typical Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s been good so far, not our usual, memorial day weekend though,” Mehmeti said. “The weather has definitely effected things.”

She says they had no wait Saturday, which was unusual considering they were already short on seating after removing at least 15 to 20 tables out of their lawn due to high water.

“It’s still good, we can’t complain. We know there’s businesses out there that are hurting more, but this is definitely not a normal weekend for us.”

Customer Chris Fischer and his wife chose to sit at a table nearly in the lake in hopes to stick their toes in the water while eating.

“The water is creeping up on us!” Fischer said. “We are almost in it!”

Other lake-goers were just as thrilled the rain was behind us.

“Considering what they were calling for this weekend, it’s a whole lot better than the forecast,” said Dennis Davis.

Park rangers at Lake Lewisville say that enjoying the lake on the dock or in a restaurant is the safest idea this weekend, considering the lake levels could be dangerous.

“Everything that used to be sticking four feet above the lake before is right at the water surface. So know your lake, know your obstructions, and operate at a speed that is prudent for the condition,” said Lead Park Ranger, Nick Wilson.