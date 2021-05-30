DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were found shot inside a vehicle in Dallas Saturday evening, and one of them, an 18-year-old, died from injuries, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting call just before 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Barry Avenue.
The 18-year-old, identified as Kobe Mascorro, was pronounced dead at the scene, while an adult female passenger was transported to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Mascorro’s death is being investigated as a murder. No arrests have been made and further details were not immediately released as police continue to investigate.