FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Everyone was sky high when the 25th Flight training squadron from Vance Air Force base in Oklahoma paid tribute to veterans past and present. And folks couldn’t wait to let the pilots know what they mean to this country.

U.S. Air Force Captain Jake Pruckner says. “All the thank yous have been unbelievable. And I know I speak for all of the armed forces when I say we appreciate all the support that we get.”

When asked how they got out of the planes and to the Colonial course so fast, he jokingly responded, “We got stuck in traffic like everyone else.”

On the eve of Memorial Day, the traffic wasn’t just heavy on the highway. The crowd at Colonial was something to behold. And many fans had special incentive to show up and stay until the end.

Lisa Waters from Frisco says, “This was the only day we were out here. We watch the whole tournament from home and we were Spieth watching.”

Chantal Hadall from Frisco added, “We’re like it’s in our backyard. Spieth is playing… and we get to go.”

Nice to have that choice as opposed to a year ago and to actually hear the roar of the crowd. A big difference that wasn’t lost on anyone.

Mitchell Ostrowski from McKinney admitted, “Not being here… not being a part of the experience… especially with a hometown hero playing. In the end, it was great to get back to it.”

And while it ended up with Jason Kokrak slipping on his first plaid jacket and not Spieth getting his second, the plaid jacket that possibly stood out most was the one worn by Ben Matheson, a 92-year-old member at Colonial, who volunteered at the first ever tournament in 1946 while still a student at TCU.

Matheson says, “It’s means a lot to me because I’m Still here and I play 36 to 54 holes a week. I love the golf course. I love the club and I love the tournament.”

Seventy-five years and counting. A celebration we can finally have in person, and, of course, the legendary Ben Hogan would’ve been so proud. And who better to close the latest chapter than Hogan’s great-grand niece Savannah.

Her rousing rendition of the national anthem was a perfect way to end an awesome week.