THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer was arrested Sunday morning in The Colony for driving while intoxicated and allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, police said.
Police in The Colony said John Vasquez, Jr. faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, DWI, unlawful carrying of weapons and interference with emergency request for assistance.
Officers responded to a disturbance call in the early morning hours and found Vasquez trying to leave the location in his vehicle, police said. He pulled over near where the incident happened and was contacted by officers.
After interviewing both Vasquez and the victim, police said they determined he committed numerous offenses. He was arrested and taken to The Colony Jail.
Dallas police confirmed Vasquez is an officer with the department and that he’s been with them since September 2013. He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.