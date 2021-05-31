NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – First responders in Dallas made at least a couple of high water rescues Monday, May 31.

Two vehicles got stuck in high water on Sylvan Avenue between I-30 and Singleton Boulevard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the people in the flooded-out cars got out safely after driving into the high water.

A woman in White Settlement in western Tarrant County was in her car when it was swept away by high, rushing water.

Water was up to the windows when her car got swept down a fast-moving creek.

Firefighters said she was lucky as her car floated back to the bank where they were able to rescue her, instead of it going down the center.

There was also flash flooding in Fort Worth and Weatherford.

Firefighters in the Parker County town of Reno had to rescue people from two homes flooded by high water.

It happened along Ash Creek just west of Highway 199.

Swift water teams from Reno, Briar Oaks, White Settlement and the Parker County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.

Up to five feet of water went into one home.

Boats were deployed to rescue people.

No one was hurt.