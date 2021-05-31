NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Brazos River Authority announced Monday, May 31 a single gate will be opened at Possum Kingdom Lake at 7:00 p.m. for a total release of 8,800 cubic feet per second.
"Be alert for rising water conditions in the Brazos River," the BRA said in a courtesy message.
Communities along the Brazos River in Palo Pinto, Parker, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Bosque, and Hill counties may be affected.
Increased inflow may cause additional gates to be opened.
For more details concerning gate releases, click here or go to the Brazos River Authority’s social media accounts.
Actual flood conditions may vary significantly from the alert based on new or changed conditions; advanced alerts of changed conditions may not be possible.
Anyone concerned about flooding or the potential for evacuations, should contact their local sheriff"s offices.
To determine the level of potential flooding forecasted for your area, please go to the West Gulf River Forecast Center.