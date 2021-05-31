DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People ran for the exits at NorthPark Center around 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 31 after reports of an active shooter situation.

Following their investigation, police explained there was a disturbance in the food court. A man was “using his skateboard to create a loud sound, which patrons took as gunfire.”

Dallas Police tweeted shortly after 2:00 p.m., early information has one person in custody and no one was shot.

Dallas Police later confirmed that indeed, no one fired a gun and no one was hurt.

Witnesses told CBS 11, they first heard a fire alarm, then what sounded like gun shots.

Some said they were shaken up by the experience, but are otherwise fine.

“Everyone is hiding behind walls and there’s like people with kids and they don’t know what to do,” said Eloisa Vasquez. “There are people with strollers struggling to get out of there.”

Kindyl De Keyrei tweeted at 1:40 p.m., “Currently working at North Park mall. There is an active shooter. I’m hiding in the back with my associates and some of our customers.”

Following the evacuation, the mall reopened, but some stores remained closed.