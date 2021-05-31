AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – State lawmakers say a new bill should cut down on the number of robocalls Texans receive.
Last weekend, lawmakers finalized the language of a bill that limits who can buy your personal information from the state.
In February 2020, the CBS 11 I-Team found the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles made more than $3 million in a single year by selling drivers’ personal information.
The Texas DMV sold the information to more than 2,700 government agencies and private companies, according to DMV records obtained by CBS 11 I-Team.
Since the Texas DMV does not allow companies to use drivers’ information for marketing purposes, federal law does not require the DMV to receive drivers’ consent or provide drivers with a way to opt out.
The new bill would prevent state agencies from selling your personal information to a company for marketing purposes.
It also restricts who the Department of Public Safety can sell your information to.