DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an animal cruelty suspect who abandoned two Great Danes on Thursday, May 13, in the area of 4800 Great Trinity Forest Way.
The suspect was driving a Honda Odyssey for which there is a surveillance image police released.
The dogs were picked up by Dallas Animal Services and are currently being cared for at the SPCA.
Anyone with information regarding who abandoned the dogs can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS or contact the Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard at (214) 670-7694.
The crime is documented on case number 088642-2021.