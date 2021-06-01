CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dashawn Robertson aka Lil Loaded has died at the age of 20.
A family member found the rapper's body on May 31 with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.
Robertson was at a home in the 1500 block of Allen Dr.
Cedar Hill Paramedics responded and determined he was deceased. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's arrived and took custody of his body.
The investigation is ongoing pending an autopsy conducted by the medical examiner.
