WEATHERNorth Texas Storms | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Death, DFW News, Rapper

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dashawn Robertson aka Lil Loaded has died at the age of 20.

Up-and-coming Texas rapper Lil Loaded’s real real name was Dashawn Robertson. (courtesy: Instagram)

A family member found the rapper’s body on May 31 with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.

READ MORE: 'We Are Bolstering Support For Law Enforcement': Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Multiple 'Back The Blue' Bills Into Law

Robertson was at a home in the 1500 block of Allen Dr.

Cedar Hill Paramedics responded and determined he was deceased. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s arrived and took custody of his body.

READ MORE: Bond Set At $1.5M For Man Denton Police Say Shot At Officers Before They Shot Him

The investigation is ongoing pending an autopsy conducted by the medical examiner.

 

MORE NEWS: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest More Than 160 Undocumented Individuals Within 24 Hours

 

CBSDFW.com Staff