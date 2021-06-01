FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating the deaths of three people found inside an apartment between I-30 and south Loop 820.
"It does appear to be domestic-related," Fort Worth police spokesman Buddy Calzada said.
Investigators said they believe the person responsible is among the deceased. They're currently interviewing witnesses to piece together what happened, the victim's ages and how they knew one another.
Police said at least one man and a woman were killed. They're not sure yet on the gender of the third victim.
There is no threat to the public, police said.