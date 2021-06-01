Flower Mound Softball Team Advances To State Tournament For First TimeWhat a year it's been for the Flower Mound High School Lady Jaguar athletic program. The softball team plays in the state tournament for the first time in school history on Friday night in Austin. It's the fourth Flower Mound girls team to advance to a state meet this school year. The Lady Jaguars cross country and soccer teams won state titles earlier this year, and the volleyball team lost in the state semifinals.

43 minutes ago