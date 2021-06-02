NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Alligators, DFW News, Lake Worth, North Texas

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re taking a trip to Lake Worth this June and you think you spotted an alligator, your eyes probably aren’t deceiving you.

Photographer Jimmy James Jr. was at Lake Worth and said he saw alligators sunbathing and snapped some pictures.

According to the Texas Game Warden, alligators have long been associated with Lake Worth, so it shouldn’t be surprising to see one there.

The game warden also said alligators have been there as long as the lake has been there.

