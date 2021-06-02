LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re taking a trip to Lake Worth this June and you think you spotted an alligator, your eyes probably aren’t deceiving you.
Photographer Jimmy James Jr. was at Lake Worth and said he saw alligators sunbathing and snapped some pictures.
According to the Texas Game Warden, alligators have long been associated with Lake Worth, so it shouldn’t be surprising to see one there.
The game warden also said alligators have been there as long as the lake has been there.
(This Story Originally Posted 5/30/2021)