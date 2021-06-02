ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s been more than a year since a 21 year old man, who was trying to sell a handgun, was shot and killed in Arlington and police are hoping the public can help with new leads that will lead them to his murderer.

It was in August of 2019 when Nicholas Coffman and a friend drove to Deaver Park, in the 5800 block of Kelly Elliott Road, with the intention of selling a gun. The pair had communicated with a potential buyer on social media and arranged to meet in-person.

When Coffman arrived another vehicle with 4-5 people inside was already in the parking lot waiting. Coffman got out and spoke briefly with one of the passengers in the waiting car. He was then told to go around to the other side of the vehicle. As he followed the instructions another passenger in the vehicle shot him in the abdomen.

Coffman’s friend immediately drove him to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.

After racing from the scene, the suspects drove to the 5600 block of Espanola Drive and fired multiple shots at Coffman’s home. Two of his family members were inside at the time but neither were injured.

“Detectives have investigated this case thoroughly and remain committed to bringing those involved to justice,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “While our team has identified people who were in contact with Mr. Coffman the night of his death, we still need the public’s help to find his killer.”

Home surveillance cameras captured the suspect vehicle driving by Coffman’s home. The suspect vehicle is described as a smaller, dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Dodge Avenger.

Coffman’s family released a statement that said, in part, “Imagine sitting in your living room and bullets flying through your house just inches from where you were sitting. Being told your son’s been shot and you need to get to the hospital right away. Not being able to see or be with him and after what seemed like an eternity, being told he did not make it. Heart wrenching pain that our family would not wish on anyone. Family would not be allowed to see him until his wake five days later because his body was considered evidence.”

Members of Coffman’s family also said they believe the person who murdered ‘Nick’ not only knew him but knew where he lived. They believe the 21 year old was “set up with the sole purpose to harm him.” They say someone knows something, saw something, or has heard something about the murder and are encouraging them to speak out.

Anyone with information about the shooting or has information about the suspect car or the individuals inside is asked to please call Detective Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).