TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is the country’s second fastest growing major US city.
According to new figures from the Census Bureau, the Tarrant County city added more than 19,000 people to the population between 2019 and 2020 — that's a more than 2% jump during that one-year period.
As of July 1, 2020 Fort Worth was home to nearly 928,000 people.
Austin also saw strong growth, earning the number #4 spot on the list, while Dallas and Houston barely budged with each city less than 1% population growth. On July 1, 2020, Dallas' population was more than 1,340,000.
When factoring in births, deaths, move-ins and move-outs, Fort Worth picked up 19,229 residents from 2019 to 2020. During that same time, Austin added 16,721 residents.