‘I Don’t Think This Is Going To End’: Cyberattack On Meat Supplier Highlights Need For More Cybersecurity Pros

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The cyberattack on world’s largest meat producer, JBS, is the latest in a growing number of hits on U.S. businesses and infrastructure.

Cybersecurity experts warn the problem is even bigger than most realize.

“We don’t hear about most of them,” said Ben Singleton, founder of Net Genius, a cybersecurity company in Arlington. “There’s no mandate or guidelines from the government as to what must be disclosed by most companies so we don’t hear about most of them and that’s a problem.”

Work stopped at 13 JBS meat processing plants this week after the company was hit with a major cyberattack.

JBS told the White House the criminal group responsible for the attack is likely based in Russia.

Last month, a Russian cybercriminal organization launched a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline – shutting down a major fuel pipeline on the East coast.

Singleton said these attacks could have easily started with a single company employee clicking on a phishing email or unknowingly disclosing their computer login passcode through social engineering efforts.

Without more large companies prioritizing cybersecurity, Singleton said the attacks will increase in frequency and magnitude.

“In this country, we’re very good at physical security but when it comes to cyber security we’re far behind where we need to be. That needs to change,” said Singleton.

The motivation behind most of the recent attacks has been money and can usually be undone with a ransom payment, often in the millions of dollars for large companies.

However, cybersecurity expert warn the bigger threat is when the attacks are not about the money.

“As nation states become more and more adept at carrying out attacks like this, it’ll become a military tool,” Singleton said. “And what better tool is there. This is something that is silent and that you can shut down the entire sector of a country’s infrastructure with – immediately. We need to take this seriously.”