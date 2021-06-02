DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas SWAT team surrounded a house at 51st St and Wadsworth near Illinois Ave in Oak Cliff for hours on Wednesday, June 2.

Dallas Police said at approximately 7:05 p.m. the suspect surrendered without incident.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted, “A long day…. but the suspect wanted for murder and 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm……..not to mention shooting at our task force officers…….. is finally in custody. Outstanding work @DallasPD and @TacticalDPD SWAT….methodical. NO ONE BETTER!”

Officers confronted a wanted murder suspect who then shot at them multiple times, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

No officers were hit.

The suspect has been identified as Julio Guerrero, 28.

“We appreciate the community giving us some time and space to get this individual into custody — a very violent individual. I am proud of my officers and we are very fortunate we didn’t lose a police officer’s life today,” said Chief Garcia

In addition to murder, the suspect is also wanted on four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police set up positions around the house after the suspect has barricaded himself inside. At one point it appeared that a SWAT vehicle pushed a black pick-up truck on the property for some reason. After several hours, SWAT used their battering ram attached to their vehicle to bust open the door. Still no suspect…

According to DPD statistics, there have been 85 murders or homicides between January 1 and June 1 of this year, about a 10% increase from the same time last year.