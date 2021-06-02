DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas is coming back this fall and organizers say it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.
This is the 135 year of the State Fair and what a way to welcome back the crowds from a year off due to the pandemic. The 2021 fair will include displays of commemorative art that celebrates the idea of being together. This year's theme is "Howdy Folks!"
Last year's fair was dwindled down to a drive-thru experience where fairgoers could still enjoy the food the fair brings and a limited livestock market show from their cars.
It was back in February when fair organizers enlisted the public’s help in planning this year’s state fair. Through a survey they collected people’s desires and how they envisioned the 2021 fair. At the top of that survey — safety.
This year the fair will implement recommendations from government health agencies including the CDC.
The State Fair of Texas kicks off September 24 and runs through October 17.