FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two of the three people found dead inside a West Fort Worth apartment on Tuesday, June 1.
Fort Worth Police also confirmed Holly Beverly, 39 and her son, Titus Atkins, 17, were killed in a suspected murder-suicide.
Police believe the gunman, who they have not identified, shot his way into their apartment.
Atkins was shot and killed on his 17th birthday.
In a GoFundMe post, organizers said he graduated from high school a year early as a valedictorian.
They said his mother taught at Hope Works Christian Academy in Fort Worth.
She leaves behind two other children, 12 and 18 years old.