FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two of the three people found dead inside a West Fort Worth apartment on Tuesday, June 1.

Fort Worth Police also confirmed Holly Beverly, 39 and her son, Titus Atkins, 17, were killed in a suspected murder-suicide.

Holly Beverly and her son, Titus Atkins (GoFundMe)

Police believe the gunman, who they have not identified, shot his way into their apartment.

Atkins was shot and killed on his 17th birthday.

In a GoFundMe post, organizers said he graduated from high school a year early as a valedictorian.

They said his mother taught at Hope Works Christian Academy in Fort Worth.

She leaves behind two other children, 12 and 18 years old.

