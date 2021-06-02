DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas SWAT team has surrounded a house at 51st St and Wadsworth near Illinois Ave in Oak Cliff.
Officers confronted a wanted murder suspect who then shot at them multiple times, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.
No officers were hit.
“We appreciate the community giving us some time and space to get this individual into custody — a very violent individual. I am proud of my officers and we are very fortunate we didn’t lose a police officer’s life today,” said Chief Garcia
In addition to murder, the suspect is also wanted on four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Police set up positions around the house after the suspect has barricaded himself inside. At one point it appeared that a SWAT vehicle pushed a black pick-up truck on the property for some reason. After several hours, SWAT used their battering ram attached to their vehicle to bust open the door. Still no suspect…
Trees overhead are obstructing much of the scene. Also, as this is a developing tactical situation, CBS 11 will not live stream images.
