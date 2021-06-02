ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fans attending Texas Rangers games are now allowed to bring outside food into Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear gallon sized (or less) plastic bag.

That starts Friday, June 4, when the Rangers open a five-game homestand with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Guests will also be able to bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter).

One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

In addition, bags and purses that are soft sided and do not exceed the Major League Baseball bag-size requirements of 16” x 16” x 8” may be brought into Rangers’ home games.

All backpacks are prohibited, except single-compartment drawstring bags. As has previously been the case, exceptions are for those bags that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

All bags are subject to search before entering the ballpark.

“We are instituting these revised food/beverage and bag policies for the convenience of our guests,” said Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Business Operations Rob Matwick. “These policies are the original ones we planned to have for Globe Life Field at the start of the 2020 baseball season prior to the pandemic.

“We do want to remind all of our guests that it remains important to observe our fan policies and protocols so everyone can enjoy a great experience attending Rangers games at Globe Life Field.”

The complete list of updates fan policies and protocols are listed below: