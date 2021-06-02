HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Staying healthy has always been a lifelong challenge for 13-year-old Adam Roberts of Haltom City.

He was born with several different heart defects. He also had his first open-heart surgery at just 15 days old.

“It was a hard road because he had so many different medications and breathing machines at first,” said Jamie Roberts, Adam’s mom.

In March, Adam was facing a second open-heart surgery until cardiologists at Medical City Children’s Hospital decided to try something new: doctors make a small incision in the leg and use a wire to place the valve.

After a three-hour procedure, Adam was able to go home after one night.

An open-heart surgery would have kept him in the hospital for at least a few weeks. His mother says the new technology helped save her son’s life.

“Just knowing that it would be easier this time,” said Rogers. “On your psyche as a mom, you don’t want your child to go through anything.”

“I’m just happy that I wouldn’t have to be cut open again. I had thoughts of not making it through and it was just a relief that I had the chance that I wouldn’t die,”said Adam.

The eighth grader plans to return to school in-person in August. This will be the first time he’s been back since last March.