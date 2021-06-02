SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Southlake are looking for a man who stole a bike from the REI store at 1011 East Southlake Boulevard.
It happened the afternoon of May 15. The suspect asked if he could do a test run on a champagne-colored Cannondale Jekyll Carbon 129 bike worth $6,374.73.
Despite the store’s policy of taking an ID or driver’s license before a customer test rides a bike, workers allowed it. But the suspect rode out the front door and never returned.
Police described him as clean-shaven Hispanic/Latin male who's about 6' tall.
Anyone who recognized the thief is urged to call crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call her at 817.748.8915.
(This Story Originally Posted 6/1/2021)