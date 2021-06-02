‘We Don’t Hear About Most Of Them’: Cyberattacks On US Businesses Growing In Frequency, Magnitude

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest cyberattack on JBS, the world’s largest meat supplier, has a put a spotlight on the growing need for cybersecurity professionals.

Experts say the jobs are out there, but there’s a shortage of workers with those skills.

“We’re going to continue to have breaches, and so many companies just aren’t where they need to be yet,” said Barbie Barta, CEO of Business Centric Technology in Dallas.

That’s why businesses big and small need professionals who can help them keep their data safe.

“I don’t think this is going to end,” said Sravan Ankaraju, president of Divergence Academy in Addison. “I see more need for more people getting training.”

The Divergence Academy offers data science and cybersecurity training courses for people who want to skill up and transition into a new field.

Eight-five percent of their students are veterans.

“Part of diversity and inclusion is looking at the alternate sources of talent that’s out there that’s not being picked up,” Ankaraju said. “And the alternate source of talent is your military.”

About 500 students graduate from the academy’s programs each year, which only makes a dent in the growing demand.

According to Cyber Seek, there are more than 42,000 open cybersecurity positions in Texas right now, and nearly 500,000 across the country.

“They are some of the highest paid, and the highest in demand,” Barta said. “It’s a great career choice.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts cybersecurity jobs will grow 31% through 2029, which is more than seven times faster than the national average job growth.