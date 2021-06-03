LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended alleged Sureño Gang member Fidel Alexis Lopez-Mendoza, 20.
Agents responded to a request for help from the Laredo Police Department at a stash house on Monterrey Avenue on June 2. Lopez-Mendoza, who's a Mexican National, was one of several undocumented individuals apprehended. He has a criminal history that includes robbery, battery, interference with emergency communication, and theft of property out of Benton, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The Sureños have a heavy presence in Texas, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Sureño groups are involved in many aspects of criminal activity including homicides, drug trafficking, kidnapping and assaults. They are also heavily engaged in human trafficking.
Lopez-Mendoza is currently being held by the agency pending criminal prosecution for his immigration violations. He will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.
Since the beginning of this fiscal year, nearly 760 criminal undocumented individuals have been arrested by Laredo Sector agents, according to CBP. It's a drastic comparison of more than 60 criminal arrests in the same time frame last year.