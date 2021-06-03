NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:cocaine, DFW News, Drugs, marijuana, narcotics

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in west Texas found 10 abandoned bundles of marijuana, totaling 231 pounds, and a brick of cocaine weighing 2.5 pounds.

Abandoned marijuana (credit: Brewster County Sheriff’s Office)

Brewster County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the narcotics were abandoned.

They found the marijuana bundled in PVC pipe wrapping in the Lajitas area.

The cocaine was found in a backpack in the Marathon area.

Abandoned cocaine (credit: Brewster County Sheriff’s Office)

 

