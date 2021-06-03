BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials in west Texas found 10 abandoned bundles of marijuana, totaling 231 pounds, and a brick of cocaine weighing 2.5 pounds.
Brewster County Sheriff's Office deputies said the narcotics were abandoned.
They found the marijuana bundled in PVC pipe wrapping in the Lajitas area.
The cocaine was found in a backpack in the Marathon area.
