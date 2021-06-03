AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s a story about the night that the lights went out in Texas — but this time it was the audience who came to the rescue of a high school graduation ceremony.

The class of 2021 at Anderson High School in Austin will never forget the ceremony, part of which was spent in the dark. The ceremony began at 8 p.m. and less than 30 minutes later severe thunderstorms in the area knocked out power to the sports complex.

Leaders with the district decided the ceremony would go on as attendees used cell phone flashlights to provide ambient lighting. Many students got their diplomas in the dark, and some students delivered speeches by megaphone since the sound system wasn’t available.

The Austin Independent School District tweeted out a video of the graduation as students and the audience sang the national anthem.

The principal’s message to graduates was “We can persevere through anything.”

Power was ultimately restored around 8:50 p.m. but the outage meant there was no livestreaming, so families trying to watch online couldn’t see the event.

Austin Energy later apologized for the disruption on social media and wished the Class of 2021 well.