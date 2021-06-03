NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged package thief shown on surveillance video from May 22.

They said he took a package from the front porch of the victim’s home in the 5200 block of Freestone Circle. The man stole the package at 1 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call Detective J. Hellenguard with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at (214) 671.0132.

