DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged package thief shown on surveillance video from May 22.
They said he took a package from the front porch of the victim’s home in the 5200 block of Freestone Circle. The man stole the package at 1 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call Detective J. Hellenguard with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at (214) 671.0132.
(Story Originally Posted 6/1/2021)