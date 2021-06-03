HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Police are investigating another suspected human smuggling case in which 10 people were rescued in the city’s southwest area.
On Wednesday, June 2, the Houston Police Department said officers responded to the 9000 block of McAvoy where the people were being held at a house.
Two suspects are in custody.
South Gessner officers are at 9000 McAvoy. A total of ten people were rescued from a house where they were being held. Indications are this is Human Smuggling. HPD Vice and Ice are investigating. Two suspects in custody. 202 pic.twitter.com/CkLUYhRbkf
Houston Police said its Vice Unit and ICE were also investigating.
Last month, five people were charged with smuggling 97 undocumented immigrants into the United States and holding them hostage in two rooms of a house in Houston.