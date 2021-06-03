NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Police are investigating another suspected human smuggling case in which 10 people were rescued in the city’s southwest area.

On Wednesday, June 2, the Houston Police Department said officers responded to the 9000 block of McAvoy where the people were being held at a house.

Two suspects are in custody.

Houston Police said its Vice Unit and ICE were also investigating.

Last month, five people were charged with smuggling 97 undocumented immigrants into the United States and holding them hostage in two rooms of a house in Houston.

