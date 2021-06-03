NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $2.71 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The cost is two cents less than on this day last week and $1.06 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.98 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.59 per gallon.

Drivers pulling up to the pump is Dallas are paying an average $2.74 for a gallon of unleaded, while those filling up in Arlington and Fort Worth won’t have to dig as deep in their pockets — paying $2.72 for gasoline.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.04.

Texas has the lowest gas price average of any state in the U.S. this week. The statewide gas price average seems to have found balance, at least in the short-term, even after millions of Texans traveled over the 5-day Memorial Day holiday period.

“A revival of summer travel is projected to help keep gasoline demand strong,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

The latest data from the Energy Information Administration is set to be released later on June 3, and most industry analysts say they expect gasoline demand to remain strong as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.