VINTON, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas woman has undergone surgery and remains hospitalized after being shot by a police officer in Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police say the officer wounded the woman, later identified as Annette Odegar, after she pulled a gun on him.

The shooting, that happened early Wednesday, was the third in as many days by police in Louisiana. The other two were fatal.

Odegar, of Orange, Texas, was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting. Her current condition isn’t known.

In a news release officials said the Vinton Police Department officer had been sent to investigate an argument between two motorists parked on the shoulder of Interstate 10, near Louisiana Highway 108.

The 54-year-old woman allegedly got out of her car and pointed a gun at the officer. “During the confrontation, the officer discharged his weapon striking Odegar,” said Trooper First Class Derek Senegal.

State police, as is standard in shootings by local officers, are investigating the shooting. Vinton police are investigating the motorists’ dispute.

Early Tuesday, police in Berwick fatally shot a would-be carjacker, armed with what appeared to be a handgun but turned out to be a BB pistol, state police said.

Robert Pearce, 37, of New Iberia, was shot while trying to enter a female driver’s car, police said.

Berwick is about 145 miles east-southeast of Vinton and about 50 miles south of Baton Rouge.

On Monday, state troopers killed a Mississippi man who had crashed his car in north Louisiana after injuring two Mississippi sheriff’s deputies.

Michael Jackson, 29, of Vicksburg, was shot as he approached a safety perimeter and tried to draw a handgun after an hours-long standoff with troopers, a news release said.

It said Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies had called in state police because Jackson was brandishing a handgun and threatening suicide after the crash.

Madison Parish is part of a broad area covered by state police Troop F, which has been roiled over the recent release of video showing the violent arrest of Ronald Greene. Greene, who was Black, died in custody in Union Parish in 2019 following a chase and crash, and after he was stunned, punched and dragged facedown.

