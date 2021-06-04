DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding whoever is responsible for the fatal shooting of Timeria Jones outside a Dallas nightclub and sports bar one year ago.
The 22-year-old was shot outside the 4th Quarter Sports Grill, in the 7400 block of Westmoreland Road on June 2, 2020. Jones later died at a local hospital.
Three additional victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect/suspects is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-701-8453 or send an email to Detective Christopher Walton. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.