DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle near Fair Park on Friday evening, June 4.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in the 4800 block of Parry Avenue near Fitzhugh just after 7:00 p.m.

That’s where they found the child deceased.

Officers are calling the death a tragic accident.

A neighbor told CBS 11 the child was running out to see her grandfather who was coming home from work.

The grandfather didn’t see her and struck her.

“He is so shook up, the grandfather,” said Shaun Busari. “I mean she was our baby, she walked up and down the street and I’m sure she was just so excited to see her granddaddy come home from work. It was three seconds, that’s all it took. She ran out and that was it.”

Busari called it a great loss to the community and wants people to understand her community is a family.

“This is a hard-working man that all he was doing was coming home from work and hit a grand baby who came out to see him. What do you do? We don’t know what to say. We’re paralyzed,” she said.

Neighbors gathered in a yard and prayed for the family.