DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected home burglar was shot and killed by a neighbor who saw three men who had broken into his neighbor’s home.
It happened around 11:35 a.m. Friday, June 4 in the 300 block of Halsey Street.
Police said a 60-year-old man called 911 to report the burglary in progress at his neighbor’s house.
He told police three men were involved in the break-in and as they were leaving “one of them fired multiple rounds towards the subject.”
The man then returned gunfire and struck one of the suspects.
He was rushed to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue and later pronounced deceased.
The man who shot the burglary suspect was interviewed by detectives and released pending a referral to a Dallas County grand jury.