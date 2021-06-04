DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to identify the victim of a suspected homicide.
They released a sketch of him on Friday, June 4.
Police said someone found the man unconscious at the Exxon gas station at 4239 Lemmon Avenue on Monday, May 24 around 3:40 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The man did not have any identification on him.
Homicide detectives are asking the public for assistance with identifying the victim.
Police said the victim is a Middle Eastern or Hispanic man in his mid-50s, approximately 5’5″ tall and weighing 141 pounds.