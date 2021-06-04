NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who allegedly stole a truck and credit cards.

Do you recognize this man? Call the Fort Worth Police Department if so. (courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department)

Police said on May 29, both men, who are heavily tattooed, stole a Ford F-250 at 1 a.m. from the Stockyards area.

Later, at 8:30 a.m., they allegedly used credit cards taken from inside the truck.

Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call 817.994.0993.

 

