FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Fort Worth Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who allegedly stole a truck and credit cards.
Police said on May 29, both men, who are heavily tattooed, stole a Ford F-250 at 1 a.m. from the Stockyards area.
Later, at 8:30 a.m., they allegedly used credit cards taken from inside the truck.
Anyone who recognizes them is urged to call 817.994.0993.
