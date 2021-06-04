(CBSDFW.COM) – The brother of a man accused of murdering his two daughters in Irving in 2008 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for helping to conceal the capital murder suspect from arrest, officials announced Friday.

Yassein Said, 59, was found guilty in February of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. On Friday, he received his sentencing from a U.S. district judge.

Said’s brother, Yaser, is accused of fatally shooting his own teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, on New Year’s Day 2008 inside his taxicab and abandoned their bodies inside. He was captured in August 2020.

Yaser Said’s son, Islam, was also arrested and found guilty of the same charges as Yassein. Islam Said was sentenced to 10 years in prison on April 25.

Officials said Islam and Yassein Said concealed Yaser inside an apartment in Bedford and then later moved him to a house in Justin.

“Yassein Said prioritized the comfort of his brother, an alleged murder, over justice for his nieces, two innocent teenagers on the brink of adulthood,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “No sentence can bring Sarah and Amina back, but we are hopeful that seeing justice served brings a measure of comfort to those who loved these two young souls.”

“Yassein Said protected his brother and accused murderer, Yaser Said, by providing aid and comfort to him while he was a fugitive. By taking the law into his own hands, Yassein Said delayed justice for the victims, Amina and Sarah, and their family,” Matthew DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Dallas Field Office, said after the trial.