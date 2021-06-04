NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has endorsed North Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne for re-election.

Van Duyne, a Republican serving in the 24th Congressional District, was elected in November after defeating Democrat Candace Valenzuela for the open seat.

The Democratic party spent time and money to capture the seat from Republicans after Congressman Kenny Marchant announced his retirement.

The 24th District is in parts of Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton counties, but the district may change when state lawmakers redraw Congressional maps this fall.

Van Duyne is the first member of Congress from Texas to be backed by Haley for the 2022 election.

In a statement, Haley said —

“Beth Van Duyne’s win was known to be Pelosi’s most bitter loss. Since going to D.C., she’s been hard at work fighting for Texas values and against the Democrats’ socialist agenda. Pelosi won’t stop attacking her and that’s why I’m proud to endorse her.”

Van Duyne said, “I am grateful Ambassador Haley stood with me when I ran last year, and I am honored to be her first endorsement in Texas. She knows it will take Republicans working together to defeat Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda and take back the House in 2022.”

The former Ambassador has helped Van Duyne raise more than $50,000 for her re-election and campaigned for her last fall.

Haley, a former South Carolina Governor, is widely expected to run in the Republican primary for President in 2024.

Haley founded the Stand For America political action committee earlier this year to support conservative candidates and to promote “public policies that strengthen America’s economy, culture, and national security.”

