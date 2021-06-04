AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Check your pockets if you bought a Lotto Texas ticket on June 2 at Xpress Food & Fuel, located at 800 E. Parker Road, in Plano.

You could be $18.75 million richer since someone has yet to claim a winning ticket sold there.

“We look forward to meeting our newest Lotto Texas jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (22-33-44-45-47-54). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the new mulit-millionaire will receive $14,259,272.66 before taxes.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Saturday, June 5 will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

(Originally Posted 6/3/2021)