FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – During Saturday’s runoff elections, residents in the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington will select new mayors.

In Fort Worth, former Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples is competing against Mattie Parker, a former Chief of Staff for City Council and retiring Mayor Betsy Price.

Peoples and Parker emerged from a field of ten candidates in the May 1 election after neither earned the required 50% plus-one to win outright.

Peoples has been endorsed by numerous Democratic party officials, including congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson and congressmen Marc Veasey and Colin Allred, among others.

If Peoples wins, she would become the first African-American mayor in Fort Worth.

If Parker wins, she would become the youngest mayor.

Parker has been endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, former Mayor Price, and the police and fire associations in the city.

In Arlington, businessman and attorney Jim Ross is running against former councilman Michael Glaspie.

Ross nearly won the seat outright May 1, but fell below the required number later in the evening, when that day’s votes came in.

Glaspie has been endorsed by former Mayor Elzie Odom, former Arlington ISD Superintendent Jerry McCollough, and former Arlington Police Chief Theron Bowman.

Ross has been backed by outgoing Mayor Jeff Williams, who couldn’t run again because of term limits.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Arlington ISD Board Trustee Dr. Aaron Reich have also endorsed Ross.

In Dallas, there are six city council seats up for grabs.

At the very least, there will be three new council members around the Dallas City Hall horseshoe and that’s because those candidates are filling open seats.

But there could be as many as six new council members if all three incumbents, who are in a runoff, lose — which isn’t likely.

The three incumbents received less than the 50% plus-one of the required vote to win outright, as eight other incumbents did last month.

Those three are Carolyn King Arnold in District 4 who’s being challenged by Maxie Johnson.

In District 7, it’s a rematch between incumbent Adam Bazaldua and former council member Kevin Felder.

David Blewett in District 14 is facing a challenge from former Plan Commissioner Paul Ridley, who came close to unseating Blewett on May 1.

As for the three open council seats, they are in council districts 2, 11 and 13.

Former Park Board member Jesse Moreno is up against Dr. Sana Syed, a former city spokeswoman, in District 2.

In District 11, former Plan Commissioner Jaynie Shultz and Barry Wernick have been battling it out in a very contentious race.

Gay Donnell Willis and Leland Burk have been vying for the District 13 seat, which has also turned combative.

While council members in Dallas are up for election every two years, the mayor is in office for four years.

After being elected in 2019, Mayor Eric Johnson is up in 2023.

CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink will be keeping an eye on these races when polls close starting at 7 p.m. on CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth.