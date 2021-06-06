GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland search and rescue teams have found what they believe is the body of a woman whose car got swept away by floodwaters early Sunday.

Police said crews responded to a report of a person trapped in a vehicle surrounded by water on a bridge in the 1700 block of Holford Road at around 2:15 a.m. Crews found the vehicle in the north end of the bridge.

According to police, water was flowing over the bridge and was about 12 to 24 inches deep. Fire crews were unable to safely reach the vehicle when they first arrived due to the rushing waters.

As more crews arrived, police said the vehicle was swept into the nearby creek.

At around 7 a.m., the fire department found the vehicle unoccupied about 300 yards from the bridge, but authorities believed a person had been inside of it.

Later in the afternoon, crews found a body believed to be the person who was in the vehicle. Authorities are waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

Police said the Wylie, Richardson and Plano fire departments, Lone Star Search and Rescue and a Department of Public Safety helicopter helped in the search.

The fire department said Sunday’s incident is a tragic reminder of just how powerful floodwaters can be.

“We try to preach it all the time, turn around and don’t drown. It only takes 6 inches of water before it can start moving your vehicle – and with a foot of water, it can move just about any vehicle off the road. So we tell people don’t drive through it.” Battalion Chief Mike VanBuskirk said.

Flash flooding remains a concern heading into Monday, but some residents have already been experiencing scary sights.

Flash floods took one Dallas driver by surprise early Sunday and caused his car to stall with his wife and 1-year-old child inside. They couldn’t open the doors as the water was too high.

In North Dallas, a car was stranded with water up to the windows after a creek flooded the park on Valley View Lane.

First responders said you should never drive around barricades and that you should avoid driving on bridges over fast-moving waters and through floodwaters.

If you do get stuck, it’s urged that you stay in your vehicle unless water is rising inside of it.

“You just don’t take that chance. It’s not worth it. You just turn around and take another route and be safe,” VanBuskirk said.