DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 5-year-old boy has died after police said he was shot by another child at an apartment in Dallas.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Stardale Lane at the Spanish Grove apartment complex.
Police said they believe an 8-year-old child was responsible for the shooting, but further details were not immediately released.
The 5-year-old victim was later identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as Travelle Johnson.
Police said an offense of making a firearm accessible to a child is part of the investigation.