(CBSDFW.COM) – Most of us had a dry Sunday afternoon across North Texas, something very beneficial to areas in northern Dallas and Collin counties where flooding rains occurred late Saturday into early Sunday.

Unfortunately, many of us are expected to wake up to heavy rain Monday morning and the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

We’re tracking a complex of storms out west that’s expected to arrive in North Texas overnight. Our thinking is this activity should be moving into our western counties after 2 a.m. and then continuing east, arriving in and around the metroplex closer to daybreak. This means you should expect some heavy rain for your morning commute.

There is the threat for strong to severe storms mainly along the leading edge of this system where damaging winds and up to quarter-size hail will be possible. As the storms continue moving east they’re expected to weaken when it comes to winds and hail potential, but the threat for flooding will likely increase.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect for most of North Texas at 3 a.m. Monday and continue through 7 p.m. Significant rainfall over the last several weeks has left the ground saturated, and this complex of storms could add another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to the area.

As far as the rest of the week goes, another overnight storm complex looks possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, but by Tuesday afternoon we should be drying out and we do not have rain in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday.

Finally, some much needed dry time. Get ready for the heat and humidity to crank up though. High temperatures are forecast in the 90s and feels-like temperatures will approach the triple digits by mid-week.