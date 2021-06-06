(CBSDFW.COM) – One of my favorite plants in my garden is my Tangerine Beauty, a native crossvine. It grows fast, needs near zero maintenance and doesn’t require much water or fertilizer.

The one pictured here is only 3 years old and already has done a good job covering up my back gate.

This picture was taken in April when it gets into full bloom. During the summer it will continue to show off a few flowers here and there. This vine is also green all winter long which is a great feature in a large plant. By the way, the arctic blast last February didn’t dampen its spirits at all.

This week we talk about vines. As Steve Huddleston says in the story, if you can’t go grow out in your garden, grow up.

Vines can fill spaces other plants can’t reach. Most people avoid them since it requires building some kind of structure, but you can point them toward walls and fences if you don’t have a trellis or arch you’d like to cover.

I love growing a green wall or arch, especially if it is evergreen with flowers. A big part of garden design is filling up the corners and sides. Vines perform that task rather well.

Be careful with the Trumpet vines; the native species will take over an entire backyard if given the chance. There is another variety that is less invasive, Madame Galen, that is recommended. Of all the vines mentioned in the story, a trumpet vine is the fastest growing.

Next week we are talking a little more about stepping up your garden game. While vine can help fill vertical spaces, attention to shape, texture and color can turn an ordinary garden into a real show stopper.